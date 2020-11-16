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Up to 460 volts of electricity are sent coursing through the brain. Why?
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71 views • November 16, 2020
Electroconvulsive therapy, or ECT, is a procedure used by some psychiatrists. Up to 460 volts of electricity are sent coursing through the brain. Why? To produce a grand mal seizure they claim will “reset” or “reboot” the brain.
This theory has never been proven. In fact, there is considerable evidence that ECT causes significant and irreversible brain damage.
The human brain is a highly intricate organ, controlling the body with more than five trillion signals every second. It performs that feat with nearly eight times less than the power of a watch battery. But one ECT session assaults the brain with 2,300 times more electricity than it needs to function, leading to severe trauma.
https://www.cchr.org/ban-ect/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
This theory has never been proven. In fact, there is considerable evidence that ECT causes significant and irreversible brain damage.
The human brain is a highly intricate organ, controlling the body with more than five trillion signals every second. It performs that feat with nearly eight times less than the power of a watch battery. But one ECT session assaults the brain with 2,300 times more electricity than it needs to function, leading to severe trauma.
https://www.cchr.org/ban-ect/
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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