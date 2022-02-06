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ALARMING HOSPITAL STAY: UK Funeral Director - John O’Looney tells all
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1490 views • February 06, 2022
Funeral Director John O’Looney tells his hospital admission story which actually reveals how people have been killed in vast numbers worldwide by drugs that make respiratory symptoms WORSE in those considered to have COVID.
He was lobbied to take both "tocilizumab" and "baricitinib", two drugs he later found out that are contra-indicated for respiratory illnesses.
In spite of being warned that he would die otherwise, he refused.
Question: The other people with him were struggling for breath.
Did they take the drugs that he refused? If so, that may explain it.
He was lobbied to take both "tocilizumab" and "baricitinib", two drugs he later found out that are contra-indicated for respiratory illnesses.
In spite of being warned that he would die otherwise, he refused.
Question: The other people with him were struggling for breath.
Did they take the drugs that he refused? If so, that may explain it.
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