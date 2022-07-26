Expert Proof The Vaccine Will Kill Millions Going Forward

I am sorry to tell you this, and this is not scare mongering, but millions more will die from the vaccine. There is enough evidence now that experts can project long term outcomes. This can be prevented for some, you can save your life by watching this video.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Sources:

1) Epoch Times - Will 100 Million Die From the COVID Vax by 2028?

https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/will-100-million-die-from-the-covid-vax-by-2028_4602442.html?welcomeuser=1





2) Greg Reese Report – Info Wars - Bill Gates admits he wants to reduce the population by 10 to 15 %

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62cb87f15d818b6f6e8621f2





3) Dr Gina Primetime - Congressman Jason Crow (a Democrat) warns of DNA Bio weapons

https://americasvoice.news/video/LpuYEdWYn4RQGil/





4) Luc Montagnier, French Nobel laureate who co-discovered HIV,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A9hMuXW70NY&ab_channel=FRANCE24English





5) AIDS and COVID Vaccine Warning Issued Just Before Death by Dr. Luc Montagnier, Nobel Prize Winning Virologist

https://www.handsforhealthandfreedom.org/aids-and-covid-vaccine-warning-issued-just-before-death/