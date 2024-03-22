Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mike Benz: Hunter Biden was advancing a C!A project in Ukraine
channel image
GalacticStorm
2223 Subscribers
Shop now
38 views
Published 15 hours ago

Hunter Biden was advancing a C!A project in Ukraine to swing the natural gas market towards NATO & that’s why he’s untouchable. An interesting 𝕏 post from Mike Benz:

I told you all along, for over a year, in over 40+ tweets on this platform, that Hunter Biden was absolutely knee deep in CIA work. Today, we learn the CIA told the DOJ to back off the guy funding Hunter. Benzstradomus strikes again

https://x.com/mikebenzcyber/status/1770962540295487845?s=46&t=k1IEMxd1RAoFeIV0-m2B7Q

Keywords
hunter bidenukrainebiden crime familymike benz

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket