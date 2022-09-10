Create New Account
The Collapse Of Europe Has Started
Vigilent Citizen
Published 2 months ago

MIRRORED from ThisisJohnWilliams

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9lyerX_3JoY

Sep 5, 2022 

Small Businesses are Set to Close AGAIN in Europe.. Add me on IG @thisisjohnwilliams

We are witnessing the collapse of Europe into recession.  Europe is going through many issues currently, the first is record high inflation, the energy crisis, the affordability crisis and soon to be will follow the fall of property values in cities as we begin to see more and more housing stock that will become available.  We will soon see office buildings throughout Europe be converted into apartments.


This will bring rents down significantly and in turn it will allow people to have a more cost effective place to live.  However, as this happens we will watch most landlords will lose their properties in foreclosure as the costs to borrow money will increase and rents will decrease across the board.


I believe if we see a significant size closure of businesses we will see more and more inventory be repurposed into housing as these spaces will no longer be used for brick and mortar businesses.  We will see the complete transformation of Europe supported by the collapsing euro.


Sources:

1) https://www.cnbc.com/2022/09/05/liz-truss-to-become-britains-next-prime-minister-replacing-boris-johnson.html 

2) https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/europe-heading-recession-cost-living-crisis-deepens-2022-09-05/ 

3) https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-29/goldman-now-sees-uk-economy-entering-recession-in-fourth-quarter-l7e4vyuv 

4) https://www.engineering.com/story/saving-downtowns-by-converting-office-space-to-apartments 

5) https://www.governing.com/assessments/turning-downtown-residential-why-its-poised-to-happen 

6) https://www.bdcnetwork.com/converting-office-buildings-apartments-cheaper-greener-building-new 

