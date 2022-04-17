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Saint Menas life audiobook
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31 views • April 17, 2022
Great Martyr-Confessor of Faith-Saint Minas or Menas.
He saved the inhabitants of the city of Heraklion, Crete, from the massacres of the Turkish conquerors in 1826.
He saved the inhabitants of the city of Heraklion, Crete, from the air bombardments of the Nazis.
He had been healing the Egyptians from malaria for centuries.
He determined the crucial victory of the Allies against the undefeated Nazi Rommel, in El Alamein, Egypt, in 1942, which reversed the turn of World War II.
Saint Menas is the protector of emigrants, travelers, lost or seduced persons, farmers, pastors, stockbreeders, city Police. He also guards against jaundice, fire, thieves, intruders, and finds all lost objects.
http://www.stmina.info/pdf/st-mina/st-mina-english.pdf
https://englishlanguageandhistory.com/?id=el-alamein-st-menas-1
https://englishlanguageandhistory.com/?id=el-alamein-st-menas-2
https://www.ancientfaith.com/podcasts/saintoftheday/holy_martyr_menas_304
https://joyofmuseums.com/museums/europe/greece-museums/athens-museums/benaki-museum-athens/pilgrims-bottle-of-saint-menas/
https://www.stgeorgeofboston.org/news/saints/archive/saints-2007/2007-november
https://www.christianiconography.info/menas.html
https://www.johnsanidopoulos.com/2010/11/miracle-of-saint-menas-in-el-alamein-in.html
He saved the inhabitants of the city of Heraklion, Crete, from the massacres of the Turkish conquerors in 1826.
He saved the inhabitants of the city of Heraklion, Crete, from the air bombardments of the Nazis.
He had been healing the Egyptians from malaria for centuries.
He determined the crucial victory of the Allies against the undefeated Nazi Rommel, in El Alamein, Egypt, in 1942, which reversed the turn of World War II.
Saint Menas is the protector of emigrants, travelers, lost or seduced persons, farmers, pastors, stockbreeders, city Police. He also guards against jaundice, fire, thieves, intruders, and finds all lost objects.
http://www.stmina.info/pdf/st-mina/st-mina-english.pdf
https://englishlanguageandhistory.com/?id=el-alamein-st-menas-1
https://englishlanguageandhistory.com/?id=el-alamein-st-menas-2
https://www.ancientfaith.com/podcasts/saintoftheday/holy_martyr_menas_304
https://joyofmuseums.com/museums/europe/greece-museums/athens-museums/benaki-museum-athens/pilgrims-bottle-of-saint-menas/
https://www.stgeorgeofboston.org/news/saints/archive/saints-2007/2007-november
https://www.christianiconography.info/menas.html
https://www.johnsanidopoulos.com/2010/11/miracle-of-saint-menas-in-el-alamein-in.html
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