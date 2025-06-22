BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And, of course, the US seeks peace, as usual - Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense - clip 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
18 views • 20 hours ago

 And, of course, the US seeks peace, as per usual...

Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of Defense, announced that the U.S. has destroyed Iran’s nuclear program in a series of strikes targeting three nuclear facilities. He claimed Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated and that the operation, dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, was overwhelmingly successful.

Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bombs were used for the first time. Hegseth said the strikes did not target Iranian forces or civilians, only nuclear infrastructure. He described the operation as bold and brilliant, stating that American deterrence is back.

He claimed that Trump has for over a decade insisted Iran must never acquire a nuclear weapon. The message, according to Hegseth, is clear: Trump seeks peace, but Iran must take the hint.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
