Non-arguments, Non-arguments Everywhere...

Creepy obsession alert! This guy went off the rails talking about women needing to have babies non-stop. 🙅‍♀️👶 Don't listen to his arguments, he's just weird.







Watch and share more shorts at https://fdrurl.com/tiktok





Get the entire show, VIRAL TWITTER COMMENTS! at https://fdrpodcasts.com/5595/viral-twitter-comments