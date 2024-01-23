Create New Account
Federal Agents Cut Razor Wire Texas Installed on US-Mexico Border - Supreme Court Ruling
Published 15 hours ago

Federal agents cut razor wire Texas installed on US-Mexico border

Jan 22, 2024

A divided Supreme Court on Monday allowed Border Patrol agents to cut razor wire that Texas installed on the U.S.-Mexico border, while a lawsuit over the wire continues

 Spokesman with the Texas Department of Public Safety:
🔶️ "The State of Texas, under Governor Greg Abbott TX’s Operation Lone Star, will maintain its current posture in deterring illegal border crossings by utilizing effective border security measures - reinforced concertina wire & anti-climb barriers along the Rio Grande. The logical concern should be why the Federal Government continues to hinder Texas’ ability to protect its border, all while allowing for the exploitation, dangerous, & inhumane methods of permitting illegal immigrants, including children, to illegally cross a dangerous river where many have lost their lives. Texas is the only state using every strategy & resource to protect its sovereignty, combat criminal activity, & discourage illegal immigration."
🛡 "Texas will continue to hold the line."


