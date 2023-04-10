Russian Father and Son Met on the Front Line ❤️

Son met father on the front line....
These touching shots show the Taugazov family from the Ossetian village of Mizur. Father and son perform combat missions in the SMO zone and, finally, they managed to see each other.
The long-awaited meeting was caught on video. Seeing his son, the father hugged him tightly and did not let go for a long time.
