Proof Canada Fires INTENTIONAL by Gov’t Arsonists! Plus mRNA & Baby Deformities Bombshell!



Stew Peters Network





Streamed on: Jun 15, 6:00 pm EDT





First DeAnna Lorraine is joined by Dr William Makis, who brings evidence that the Canada wildfires that have been roaring are 100% intentional and orchestrated by government Arsonists! He also drops new bombshells about disfigured babies, fetal heart attacks and more that are being hidden by VAERS.

Then DeAnna is joined by Dr. Dawn Michael who shares her story of her husband being targeted and murdered by Remdesivr, and what's been happening to her since she's been blowing the whistle.

WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!

