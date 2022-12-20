Russian Roulette; How the Covid Vaccine was Deployed.

Russian Roulette. 1 in 200 chance of death with the first shot. Life expectancy decreases with each additional shot..
What really happened.
Craig Paardekooper's excellent detailed analysis suggests that the three companies, (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) conspired under joint direction, planned to harm many people, especially Americans.
CHECK HERE: How Bad is My Batch: https://www.howbadismybatch.com/
