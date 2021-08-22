© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SAD DAY IN TENNESSEE, 10 DEAD SO FAR, MANY STILL MISSING,LEVELED BY FLOODING! PLEASE KEEP WAVERLY & OUR COUNTY IN YOUR PRAYERS!
Follow
2
Share
Report
400 views • August 22, 2021
Not too far from me, people lost everything, including lives, we are lucky to still be here. Waverly need your prayers! I am ok, so is my family who lives there, Ken, I hope your sis is ok!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.