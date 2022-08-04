Ep. 2842b - DeSantis Paves The Way For Future Patriots, Do You See What’s Happening? Panic In DC

Ep. 2842b - August 4, 2022

DeSantis Paves The Way For Future Patriots, Do You See What’s Happening? Panic In DC

The patriot plan is moving forward, the template is being created for future patriots. Once the new patriots are in position the draining of the rest will begin, do you see how this works. DeSantis is showing the others how it is done, once one individual does it the other will have the courage to follow.Panic in DC, they cannot stop this.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.



