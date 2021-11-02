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WORLDWIDE PROTESTS NOV. 3RD, 2021 - ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES & WORLD - WILL YOU BE THERE?
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50 views • November 02, 2021
WORLDWIDE PROTESTS NOV. 3RD, 2021 - ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES & WORLD - WILL YOU BE THERE?
PDF FILE ABOUT DEPOPULATION READ THIS !!!!
National Security Study Memorandum
NSSM 200
Implications of Worldwide Population Growth
For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests
(THE KISSINGER REPORT)
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
Go to https://WorldWideWalkouts.org to see if your area has one planned. If not, plan one!
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrn…
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGwY2zavvoQ6/
PDF FILE ABOUT DEPOPULATION READ THIS !!!!
National Security Study Memorandum
NSSM 200
Implications of Worldwide Population Growth
For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests
(THE KISSINGER REPORT)
https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf
Go to https://WorldWideWalkouts.org to see if your area has one planned. If not, plan one!
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrn…
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGwY2zavvoQ6/
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