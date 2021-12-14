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The Neighbor And The Needy - Proverbs 14:21 (NIV)
21 It is a sin to despise one’s neighbor,
but blessed is the one who is kind to the needy.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Your only choice is to Love your neighbor.
For the entire law is fulfilled
in keeping this one command:
“Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Galatians 5:14 (NIV)
Get a blessing from helping the needy.
But when you give to the needy,
do not let your left hand know
what your right hand is doing,
Matthew 6:3 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/46zd546k
#sin #despise #neighbor #blessed #kind #needy