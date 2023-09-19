NWO: Dr. McCullough says masks are useless & CDC is covering up vaccine deaths

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to Understanding the lies



Grant Stinchfield interviews Dr. Peter McCullough who claims that masks don't work and that the CDC is covering up deaths and injuries from COVID-19 vaccines.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington