Emergency Powers, Immunity, and Retroactive Accountability: Theoretical Analysis of Crisis Governance and Justice Mechanisms

Can emergency powers ever be truly held accountable? This scholarly examination explores how U.S. presidents, governors, and agencies wield broad emergency authority during crises like COVID-19, often with sweeping immunities that shield decisions from scrutiny. Discover the statutory framework, declaration processes, and structural barriers that make retroactive justice difficult. The analysis covers immunity doctrines, real-world application during the pandemic, and theoretical extra-legal principles for addressing past abuses. Gain clear insight into the balance between crisis response speed and long-term accountability in modern governance.





Emergency Powers, Immunity & Retroactive Justice: A Critical Analysis





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