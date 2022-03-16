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Journalist Lara Logan Talks With Ed Henry And Karyn Turk on RUSSIA UKRAINE TRUTH
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191 views • March 16, 2022
Journalist Lara Logan Talks With Ed Henry And Karyn Turk on RUSSIA UKRAINE TRUTH
America’s Voice AM with Jessica Rivera, Terrance Bates, Ed Henry, and Karyn Turk March 15, 2022
https://americasvoice.news/video/Xv6PlVJVAcAK5BW/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
America’s Voice AM with Jessica Rivera, Terrance Bates, Ed Henry, and Karyn Turk March 15, 2022
https://americasvoice.news/video/Xv6PlVJVAcAK5BW/
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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