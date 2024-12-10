Mini Vlog | 3rd Convocation of Online Education | Manipal University Jaipur | Online Manipal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Online education is a learning system that delivers educational content and experiences through the internet. It allows students to access courses, lectures, and resources anytime and anywhere, offering flexibility for individuals with diverse schedules or needs. Leveraging tools such as video conferencing, discussion forums, and interactive platforms, online education fosters both self-paced and real-time learning. It is widely adopted for academic, professional development, and personal growth purposes, breaking geographical barriers and democratizing access to quality education globally.