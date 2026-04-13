Healing & Deliverance Zoom Meeting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If you are facing ongoing sickness, addictions or psychosomatic disorders it is highly likely there is a spiritual root cause to your condition.
Join a free zoom meeting to understand how spiritual root causes may be keeping you bound in bondage to sickness, fear, anxiety, addictions or patterns of failure.
Suitable only for Christians
Be In Health Australia
Wednesday 7pm, April 15th (Sydney, Australia time)
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86456321621?pwd=mbkC9GbpnpBTmOXNjl8MpVbiiLKuBv.1
Meeting ID 864 5632 1621
Passcode 305655