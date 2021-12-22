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A Personal Story of Depression, Social Anxiety, and the Treatments That Helped
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31 views • December 22, 2021
Why do other people seem to get through life so easily, while I struggle with even the smallest things?
That was a question that plagued Holly Barker for years as she went through a major depressive episode—one that made it hard for her to do anything but sleep and shut out the world, including her closest friends.
She shares her journey on today’s show, which includes her experience with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and antidepressants.
Tune in to hear her story and learn:
What aspects of CBT Holly found most difficult, but how the tools have helped her over the years
What Holly’s on-and-off relationship with antidepressants has been like, and the telltale sign that she wasn’t ready stop taking them
How Holly’s struggle with infertility impacted her mental state, and how she dealt with it
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
That was a question that plagued Holly Barker for years as she went through a major depressive episode—one that made it hard for her to do anything but sleep and shut out the world, including her closest friends.
She shares her journey on today’s show, which includes her experience with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and antidepressants.
Tune in to hear her story and learn:
What aspects of CBT Holly found most difficult, but how the tools have helped her over the years
What Holly’s on-and-off relationship with antidepressants has been like, and the telltale sign that she wasn’t ready stop taking them
How Holly’s struggle with infertility impacted her mental state, and how she dealt with it
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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