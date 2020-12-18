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My sweet potato bread disaster!
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15 views • December 18, 2020
This recipe did not go as I planned. You have to take the good with the bad so I decided to post a video anyway! The sweet potato bread actually came out pretty good but in order to get it there, it took a lot of steps. I'll know what not to do the next time! Enjoy!
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