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4/10/26 TRUMP/IRAN/GLOBALISTS: AMERICA FIRST! ENERGY/OIL, MILITARY, ECONOMY, EPSTEIN! NO HOLDS BARRED, ALL IN FOR AM. REV. 250!!
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4/10/26 President Trump is confronting All Fronts of the Globalist War on America! Step by Step, the Trump Administration is fighting the Hydras of Cartel Babylon- Proxy States for the City of London are being defeated & offered a New Paradigm of Sovereign States uniting in economic prosperity vs. globalist bankster tyranny! Pray and take on God's Armor America, break the spells of propagandist media trauma drama & embrace America 250! WE ARE FREE!


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Senate: 202-224-3121

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Johnson: 202-225-2777

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Get Involved & TAKE ACTION:

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Promethean Updates: Trump’s Civilization Gamble: the Iran Move That Empire and Netanyahu Can’t Stop

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Want to Oust Lindsey Graham?? Mark Lynch for SC Senate! Volunteer! Support!

https://www.lynchforsenate.com/


The SAVE AMERICA ACT: TAKE ACTION- Save our Elections & 2026 Midterms! https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7296/text


THUNE: 202-224-2321: Action! https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/03/john-thune-is-working-overtime-see-that-trump/


ACTION: Covid Justice Resolution! https://covidjustice.org/


Children’s Health Defense:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/?utm_source=cc&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260311#form


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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!


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