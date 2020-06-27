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The Second Wave Then The Red Wave Comes*Why Everyone Needs To Prepare
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143 views • June 27, 2020
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Thank you so much for your support
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EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/06/26/pentagon-to-provide-1700-troops-aircraft-and-other-support-to-independence-day-festivities/
https://twitter.com/candaceforpdx/status/1276907001642016768
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https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1276948124657946624
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https://twitter.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1276702202019676160
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/florida-sees-2nd-straight-record-jump-daily-covid-19-cases-miami-closes-beaches-4th
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https://twitter.com/EndGameWW3/status/1276944716832092160
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https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2020/06/24/1000-more-us-troops-to-poland-as-trump-and-duda-discuss-natos-eastern-flank/
https://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/34043/france-just-test-fired-a-submarine-launched-ballistic-missile-in-the-atlantic
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https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202006271079736833-saudi-arabia-says-it-fired-warning-shots-at-iranian-boats-that-refused-to-stop/
https://www.dailystar.co.uk/news/world-news/mystery-rise-nuclear-particles-weapons-22261778
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/evil-revealed-first-us-nuclear-test-74-years-ago-over-bikini
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/06/millions-yemeni-children-brink-starvation-200625084934928.html
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