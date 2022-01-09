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Nut, the Sky Goddess, is Sophia aka Baphomet, the demiurgic Creator of the physical Universe
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104 views • January 09, 2022
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Big Head Scientist "Stellar Sky Goddess of the Milky Way Galaxy" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsStHWxfueE
Wayne Herschel " BINDING 'GODDESS' SOPHIA WITH CHAINS " https://thehiddenrecords.com/anima-mundi-rosicrucian-rose-cross-robert-fludd-pleiades-planet-of-apes.php
"Jesus the Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
Big Head Scientist "Stellar Sky Goddess of the Milky Way Galaxy" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TsStHWxfueE
Wayne Herschel " BINDING 'GODDESS' SOPHIA WITH CHAINS " https://thehiddenrecords.com/anima-mundi-rosicrucian-rose-cross-robert-fludd-pleiades-planet-of-apes.php
"Jesus the Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
"The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett,-Clive-Prince---The-Templar-Revelation.-Secret-Guardians-of-the-Identity-of-Christ:f
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
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