You Want Violence Against Me? Twitter/X Space

In this Wednesday Night Live on October 15, 2025, Stefan Molyneux examines the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on labor and society. Highlighting potential job displacement, he engages with callers on morality, free will, and wealth redistribution. Stefan emphasizes the importance of critical reflection on our values and the moral responsibilities we hold as technology evolves, inviting a deeper dialogue on these pressing issues.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025