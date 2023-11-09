New 'drunk driving' law gives A.I. a 'KILL SWITCH' for your car!

Glenn Beck





Back when the Democrats controlled the House of Representatives, they passed a massive bill with a hidden provision to mandate a "kill switch" in all new vehicles. Proponents argue that it will help prevent drunk driving accidents. But Rep. Thomas Massie believes the full truth is more sinister: "They have mandated that there be technology in every new vehicle sold after 2026 that evaluates your driving performance, gives you a scorecard while you're driving, and if you fail, it will disable the vehicle and put you on the side of the road." Rep. Massie breaks down how this technology gives A.I. power over your right to travel and his efforts to defund its rollout. Plus, he explains why he voted against bills that would send Israel money and sanction Iran: "I was worried that it would give President Biden the authority ... to attack Iran."





