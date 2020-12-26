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New 'Cure' for Covid? Amazing Results! -- theHirewire.com
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275 views • December 26, 2020
NEW ‘CURE’ FOR COVID?
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-cure-for-covid/
Explosive testimony last week in front of the US Senate from Dr Pierre Kory is just one more example of healthcare professionals pleading with our government to encourage the use of cheap and effective antiviral drugs, this time Ivermectin, to prevent serious illness related to #Covid19.
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/new-cure-for-covid/
Explosive testimony last week in front of the US Senate from Dr Pierre Kory is just one more example of healthcare professionals pleading with our government to encourage the use of cheap and effective antiviral drugs, this time Ivermectin, to prevent serious illness related to #Covid19.
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