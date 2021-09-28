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FULL SHOW: Joe Biden Takes Booster On Live TV, Admits Vaccine Doesn’t Stop COVID
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280 views • September 28, 2021
Joe Biden, after admitting COVID vaccines don’t prevent you from getting COVID, takes the booster shot on live TV as he announces Americans can get it every six months. The media is ignoring articles of impeachment being filed against Joe Biden, just as they are ignoring the results of the Arizona audit showing all the illegal votes. The entire world is experiencing mass demonstrations against the mandatory vaccines and passports as the awakening continues. Dr. Bryan Ardis shows bombshell documents showing how thousands of people are dying within days of taking the vaccine and how the entire hospital approach is a giant money grab that is also killing people.
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