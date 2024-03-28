She Describes Her Treatment during 54 days of Israeli Detention, Interrogation & Torture - Taken from her 4 yr old and breastfed 9 mo old

Hadeel Yousef Issa al-Dahdouh, from Gaza, describes her treatment during 54 days of Israeli detention, interrogation and torture. Hadeel says Israeli forces took her away from her two young sons - a four-year-old and a breastfeeding nine-month-old.

◾️She says she was put on the back of a military truck with only male detainees. She was then taken to several detention camps inside and outside Gaza and interrogated about the 7 October attack.