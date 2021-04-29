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Ballast Point Sculpin India Pale Ale 3.0/5 (but this is a huge fan fav so judge accordingly)
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Ballast Point out of San Diego Ca. makes some fine brews. I have never liked this super popular IPA although many absolutely rave about it. Running 7.0 ABV ,70 IBUs and the SRM is a solid gold 25 by my eye. Listing many fruit essences like mango, peach and lemon I never found this brew to be particularly appealing. Brusque, bitter and oily, it actually assaults the palate. It gives me a burnt tobacco aka cigarette butt in a bottle of warm party remnant flavor. This will never hit my rotation, I'd rather be dry. ugh
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Skal
E.
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Thanks for watching ,liking and sharing folks
As always my friends be the Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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