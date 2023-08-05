Create New Account
The Bagging of Your Soul by Witchcraft Soul Catcher Episode 3
Published Yesterday

3: Soul Catcher: The Bagging of Your Soul by Witchcraft

Engineering Soul Catchers

Fibers from Hell
Enticement of the Gullibles
Do Pillow Traps Exist?
Your DNA is Being Used as a Witches Beacon
Birds of a Feather!  Your Soul & Birds
Metamorphosis & the Soul
God's Promise
Fabricated Patches as Pillow Filling

We now return into digging into the soul and the trapping of the soul by witchcraft, witches, and sorcerers in in ancient history and the “new” techno-witchcraft soul hunt.

There is a biblical prophetic word when referring to the word those prophetesses that Ezekiel spoke against regarding the bands or can extend to anything they wore on their heads. A study from from the Hellenistic era, using the Septuagint on the “the coverings” reveals that “shawls” as in Isaiah 3:22 has no evidence.

Once again, we must look into the Akkadian and Mishnaic Hebrew. And here again it was Friedrich Delitzsch who, for better or worse, brought Akkadian into the picture.1 In this case, however, Bible scholars have invoked the alleged cognate, Akkadian:

Sapāh: “scatter, disperse; spread, stretch,” in support of a variety of meanings. Delitzsch himself assumed that bands were linen cloths.

R. Driver conjects: some kind of loose, flowing or spreading or all-enveloping, garment such as a ‘shawl’ or ‘veil.

Other scholars claim that sapāh is an antonym of kasû “bind” with the meaning “loose, untie,” not fully accepted in today. 

Furthermore, “whilst the verb sapāh…is found used with reference to magic.

In the Bible, the meaning for mispāḥ ôt that would involve the notion of tightening or fastening, rather than one of loosening or scattering. 

It is important to note that Mispāḥ ôt includes:

Judgment, justice, ordinance, deciding a case, seat of judgment, legal process or procedure before a judge, sentence of judgement, execution of judgment, time of judgment, justice, ordinances, decisions of law, rights and privileges, and measure of judgment.

There is an Akkadian term musah but we must exclude it because it is restricted to hunting gazelles.

Any words of Akkadian origin borrowed by the Judean exiles would have been Akkadian words in common use in Babylonian Aramaic. However, no borrowing of musah is found in Aramaic except in modern lexical lists.  

It should noted that the Biblical Hebrew has a number of common terms for bird traps and nets. It is legitimate to ask why the exiles would have borrowed another such term.

Ezekiel’s witches are using large sacks to trap souls.


Keywords
witchcraftsoulcatcherpillow trapsdna beaconsmetamorphsisbirds and soul catching

