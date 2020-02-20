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Inventing Cloud-seeding: Vincent Schaefer breathes in a freezer 1946
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10 views • February 20, 2020
Vincent Schaefer (1906–1993) scoprì il principio del cloud seeding nel luglio del 1946 attraverso una serie di eventi casuali. A seguito delle idee generate tra lui e il premio Nobel Irving Langmuir durante la scalata del Monte. Washington nel New Hampshire, Schaefer, associato alla ricerca di Langmuir, ha creato un modo di sperimentare le nuvole super raffreddate utilizzando un'unità di congelamento profondo di potenziali agenti per stimolare la crescita dei cristalli di ghiaccio, ad esempio sale da cucina, polvere di talco, suoli, polvere e vari agenti chimici con minori effetto. Poi un caldo e umido 14 luglio 1946, voleva provare alcuni esperimenti presso il laboratorio di ricerca Schenectady della General Electric.
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