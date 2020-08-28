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TV MIND CONTROL EXPOSED
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158 views • August 28, 2020
Diabolical Disorientation describes the times we are in. The year of Chaos. The Mystery of Iniquity. Apostasy. In short, The Third Secret of Fatima.
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PRAYER OUTLAWED
"My child and My children, prayer has not become a way of life for many. That is why communism has got such a foothold in your country and in other countries of the world. The prayers given to you in your childhood will be remembered always, I know, My children; but there are those who have not received these prayers in their schools, for prayer has been outlawed in many areas of your country and the world. It took but a few without faith to bring down the flag, for even your country's flag is being defiled, My children.” - Our Lady, October 2, 1987
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PRAYER OUTLAWED
"My child and My children, prayer has not become a way of life for many. That is why communism has got such a foothold in your country and in other countries of the world. The prayers given to you in your childhood will be remembered always, I know, My children; but there are those who have not received these prayers in their schools, for prayer has been outlawed in many areas of your country and the world. It took but a few without faith to bring down the flag, for even your country's flag is being defiled, My children.” - Our Lady, October 2, 1987
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