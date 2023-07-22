Create New Account
Putin's full speech on the Black Sea Initiative about grain crops facts and figures
The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin explained some of the points of the Black Sea Initiative with facts and figures especially grain exports by Russia and Ukraine. Russian share in the world grain market is 20%, and Ukraine is less than 5%. Claims that only Ukrainian grain feeds the world's hungry are speculation and lies, said Putin.

wheatputinukrainegraingrain deal

