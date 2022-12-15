Dr. McCullough: The COVID-19 Community Corps is "The Largest Government Bribe in History"

(Dec 14, 2022) Dr. Peter McCullough, "The US Health and Human Services and the White House had a program called the COVID Community Corps. And that program infused over $13 billion to 276 agencies.





"And that explains why Obstetricians and Gynecologists went along with vaccination in pregnant women. They were bribed by the US government."





The official COVID-19 Community Corps government bribery website: https://wecandothis.hhs.gov/











Full interview of Dr. McCullough by Alex Jones: https://banned.video/watch?id=639a39261c4312283078705f







