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Attorney Leigh Dundas on the Last 48 Hours: Powell-Trump Excitement, The Big Guy, Special Forces Reporting Directly to Secretary of Defense
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138 views • November 25, 2020
THE LAST 48 HOURS:
What's up with The Sidney Powell-Trump Excitement, why the "Big Guy" got some office space, how Dominion really works, and - my opinion - the most important part of the Secretary of Defense's speech announcing that Special Forces ... are now being ordered to report directly to him.
Stay the course - it's going to get rough - but know this: "Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, the part of the conflict, the more glorious the triumph..."
What's up with The Sidney Powell-Trump Excitement, why the "Big Guy" got some office space, how Dominion really works, and - my opinion - the most important part of the Secretary of Defense's speech announcing that Special Forces ... are now being ordered to report directly to him.
Stay the course - it's going to get rough - but know this: "Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, the part of the conflict, the more glorious the triumph..."
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