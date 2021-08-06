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STILL DON'T THINK THERE IS GOING TO BE A FOOD SHORTAGE ? WATCH THIS...( GPS MONITORING OF FOOD?!?! )
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382 views • August 06, 2021
Why would you need to track it with a GPS ? Why not just a regular tag ? What are they looking for or monitoring ? Will you be ingesting something so they can track or do something to you ? There is as usual more to this than meets the eye. Notice it says "do not microwave"...do they mean while in the package or the meat itself ? Is there metal or something in the meat that should not be microwaved ??
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