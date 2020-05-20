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The Biological Effects Of The 5G Frequency Of 60ghz On Oxygen Absorption
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143 views • May 20, 2020
*** This Video is Mirrored From: Aroy Mak
What happens with the 5G frequency of 60GHz to the Oxygen and to our biology!
https://youtu.be/xLFggUbMWjc
A simplified presentation of the effects of 60GHz from 5G technology.
All these frequencies effect also our immune systems.
Link to the study to read or download it here: https://blog.iyannis.com/60-ghz-frequ...
What happens with the 5G frequency of 60GHz to the Oxygen and to our biology!
https://youtu.be/xLFggUbMWjc
A simplified presentation of the effects of 60GHz from 5G technology.
All these frequencies effect also our immune systems.
Link to the study to read or download it here: https://blog.iyannis.com/60-ghz-frequ...
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