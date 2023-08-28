ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Monday 8/28/23 • News, Calls, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

CDC DAMAGE CONTROL FALLS APART! FEDS CONTINUE ROLLOUT OF COVID RESTRICTIONS DESPITE DENYING INFOWARS EXPOSÉ!The Satan-loving transhumanists that have hijacked control of humanity may control the printing presses that produce the fiat currency & the fake news, but they don’t control our hearts, our minds, our souls, and our bodies. Now is the time to set our intellect, our will, our very soul against the machine and bring it to a HALT - even if we are individually destroyed - so that humanity can break free from the grip of this vampiric horde!

It’s official! New Hampshire & Florida are moving to take Trump OFF the ballot! Also, tune in for the latest on Maui, the Southern Border, Ukraine & more! DO NOT miss this broadcast!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





• Please Help Support With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel





*** FIND ALL SUPPORT LINKS AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson