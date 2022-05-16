Belarusian Political Activist Mikalai Maslouski Interviews Nicole To Learn About How the New Federal State of China Helps Ukrainians and Believes in Taking Down Dictatorships

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【Ukraine Rescue】05/13/2022 Nicole is interviewed by Belarusian political activist Mikalai Maslouski. She says that the powerful CCP has not brought any benefit to the people, but has used various resources to launch aggressive and sabotage all over the world. Throughout history, people in many countries have been persecuted by dictatorships, but the people will eventually overthrow them.