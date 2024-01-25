Create New Account
Prophecy and an Urgent Message for Leadership and Contenders in the 2024 Political Arena
Ark of Grace Ministries
Join Amanda as she reveals a prophetic and urgent message to leadership in the nation as well as the contenders in the 2024 election cycle. This message comes on the heels on the New Hampshire primaries, which she has been prompted to speak about by the Lord. She also shares a Word given on January 22, 2024. Tune in Jan. 24 at 5pm ET.

