© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jason Miller: It's hilarious that Jan. 6 committee thinks people will watch their hearings
Follow
1
Share
Report
50 views • June 04, 2022
On Friday's episode of "Eric Bolling The Balance," GETTR CEO & former Trump advisor Jason Miller reacts to Peter Navarro being indicted and explains why it's hilarious to think that -- in the middle of summer and while professional sports league's playoffs are in full swing -- the Jan. 6 committee thinks people will watch their hearings on TV.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.