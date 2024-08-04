💥American MQ-9 Reaper wreckage, Shot Down by Yemeni Forces this morning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Houthis showed evidence of another downed American Mq-9 Reaper drone over Saada province.
💥Video footage showing the wreckage of an American MQ-9 Reaper, shot down by Yemeni forces this morning.
The eighth MQ-9 Reaper drone downed since October last year. Said to cost around $32 Million. Total over $240,000,000 downed.
Adding:
Hebrew sources:
150,000 Israelis are stuck abroad due to airlines canceling flights to Tel Aviv.
Article too, about downed reaper:
https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2024/08/04/eighth-mq-9-reaper-uav-shot-down-over-saada-province-yemen/