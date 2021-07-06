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Rock-A-Bye Baby, Down Will Come Baby - Proverbs 6:10-11 (NIV)
10 A little sleep, a little slumber,
a little folding of the hands to rest—
11 and poverty will come on you like a thief
and scarcity like an armed man.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wake up and fly right, as my mother used to say.
Work, not rest, brings affluence.
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#sleep #slumber #FoldingOfTheHands #rest #poverty #thief #scarcity #ArmedMan