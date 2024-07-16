BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2 Corinthians 11:5-33 The Sufferings of the Apostle Paul
Calvary Melbourne Australia
Calvary Melbourne Australia
18 views • 9 months ago

Pastor Andrew teaches on 2 Corinthians 11:5-33 with a message entitled: The Sufferings of the Apostle Paul

The Apostle Paul talks about all the suffering and difficulties that he went thru to share the gospel and to minister.

This was his credential and proof of his apostleship compared to the self appointed false apostles that has infiltrated the church in Corinth.

We see Paul's love and concern for the church and those who he had ministered to.


Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au


Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia

Keywords
bible studyapostle paulsuffering in the ministry
