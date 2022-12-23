Cancer Cure & Covid Vaccine Injury Solution: RSODA protocol. Dr. Rashid Buttar & Mike Adams

Cancer cure also works for covid-virus vaccine injury.

Cancer Healing & Recovery: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerRecovery.html

FULL SHOW: HRR Dr. Rashid Buttar unveils vaccine injury SOLUTIONS and mRNA payload secrets, September 28, 2022. https://rumble.com/v1lvdsk-dr.-rashid-buttar-unveils-vaccine-injury-solutions-and-mrna-payload-secrets.html

More Dr. Rashid Buttar at https://rumble.com/c/DrBCriticalConcepts

Rashid A. Buttar, DO, FAAPM, FACAM, FAAIM

Dr. Buttar has degrees in General Surgery and Emergency Medicine from the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences and Surgery in Des Moines, Iowa. He is board certified and a Diplomate in Preventive Medicine and Clinical Metal Toxicology, is board eligible in Emergency Medicine and has achieved fellowship status in three separate medical organizations (Fellow of the American College for Advancement in Medicine, Fellow of the American Academy of Preventive Medicine, and Fellow of the American Association of Integrative Medicine). Dr. Buttar served as Brigade Surgeon for 2nd Infantry Division, Republic of South Korea and as Chief, Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital at Ft. Jackson in South Carolina. Dr. Buttar has served in the 2nd Infantry Division, the 101st Air Assault Division and the 5th Special Forces Group. Dr. Buttar practices in Charlotte, NC as the medical director of Advanced Concepts in Medicine, a clinic specializing in the treatment of cancer, heart disease and other chronic conditions.