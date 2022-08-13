An FBI Agent Blows The Cover Off The Mar a Lago Raid | Dan Bongino

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Stewart Kaplan, a former FBI Agent, Blows The Cover Off The Mar a Lago Raid
The Dan Bongino Show (Ep. 1829)
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1829-an-fbi-agent-blows-the-cover-off-the-mar-a-lago-raid
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In this episode, I conduct a shocking interview with a former FBI agent who blows the cover off of the outrageous Mar a Lago raid.
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