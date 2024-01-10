Electric car believed to have caused cargo ship fire | DW News

DW News





Jul 27, 2023 #ship #cargoship #fire

One crew member was killed and others injured off the Dutch coast. Officials say the blaze could be burning for days. A salvage team is monitoring the situation. Authorities are concerned about oil or cargo from the vessel polluting the local World Heritage site.





Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutsche...





For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook:





/ deutschewellenews

►Twitter:





/ dwnews

►Instagram:





/ dwnews

►Twitch:





/ dwnews_hangout

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie:





/ dwdeutsch